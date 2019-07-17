BEMIDJI -- Dentists are returning to work this week in Minnesota as one of Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders allowed medical and dental procedures to resume.

For weeks, elective procedures had been unavailable as part of an effort to mitigate the coronavirus. However, on Monday, procedures, such as those offered at dental clinics, were able to begin again.

According to a release from the Minnesota Dental Association, the order allows dental clinics to resume their operations once the facility has adequately prioritized the ongoing COVID-19 response. This includes developing criteria for determining which procedures should proceed, and providing a safe environment.

"Infection control has always been a top priority for Minnesota dentists," said Carmelo Cinqueonce, executive director of the Minnesota Dental Association. "Patients can expect to see increased safety precautions at clinics that address needs to incorporate additional social distancing and virus mitigation."

The association is recommending clinics have patients fill out necessary paperwork at home prior to coming in. The association is also asking clinics to allow those forms to come back electronically and to have payments done electronically.

The release also notes that clinics should limit the number of patients allowed at one time and minimize patients arriving and departing by spreading out appointments.

"Decisions to resume seeing patients beyond emergency care are being made on a clinic-by-clinic basis," said Cinqueonce. "Patients should feel comfortable in reaching out to their dental provider to find out what they can expect at their next visit."

At the Northern Dental Access Center, the nonprofit clinic is requiring all patients entering the facility to be wearing a face mask, or cloth covering, and will need to respond to questions regarding any COVID-19 symptoms. Patients will also be required to have their temperature taken upon entry.

Other new requirements at the NDAC include:

Visitors are not allowed to accompany patients, except in the case of a caregiver for a vulnerable adult or a minor.

Patients may be asked to wait in their cars until they are called back for their treatment.

Certain dental procedures are still unallowable under the current COVID-19 restrictions. Also, some treatment plans may not be completed at this time.

"Governor Walz's recent executive order that allows for dental offices to open on May 11 includes safeguards and requirements that will continue to limit the number of patients we can serve," the clinic staff said in a statement. "The coming weeks and months will be challenging, but we are working hard to make sure your dental needs are met."