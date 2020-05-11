BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Garden Club’s annual plant sale, which would normally have been held at the fairgrounds, has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the club has a dozen different varieties of native plants for sale at Ace Hardware in Bemidji. There are a variety of hardy perennials that were selected for their beauty and for attracting pollinators to gardens. Plants include native varieties of coneflowers, hyssop, liatris, aster and more, a release said.

"Thank you to Ace Hardware for assisting the club in selling these special plants to the community, which we had special ordered from a Minnesota greenhouse for our annual plant sale," the release said. "Finally, a huge thank you to our customers who support us year after year. Your support allows us to give back to our community through gardening projects, education, events and donations."