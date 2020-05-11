BEMIDJI -- Operation American Resolve will come to Bemidji on Wednesday.

Two F-16s from the 148th Fighter Wing, based in Duluth, are scheduled for fly over the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center from 12:05 to 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. They'll be flying in from the northeast.

An email from the 148th Fighter Wing said that all times are approximate and weather may be a factor.

Operation American Resolve will also fly over Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Ely, Cook, Virginia, Hibbing and Cloquet before returning to the Duluth Airport.