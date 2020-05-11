BEMIDJI -- The first half of property taxes are due on Friday, May 15, in Beltrami County. Although the building is closed to the public because of the stay-at-home order, there are several options available for payment:
- Online: www.co.beltrami.mn.us
- Phone: (800) 272-9829, with jurisdiction code 3322.
- Mail: Check payments can be mailed to 701 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601.
- Drop off: Check payments can be dropped off in the drop box located at the County Administration Building.
- Appointment: For cash payments only call (218) 333-4138 to set up an appointment.
Any small businesses or self-employed individuals needing COVID-19 relief, can visit the County website for information.