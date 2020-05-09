FORT YATES, N.D. — NBA star Kyrie Irving has extended a helping hand to a community dear to his heart.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard and some of his business associates on Thursday, May 7, donated two truckloads of food and 3,000 N95 masks to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, according to a Facebook post from the tribe.

Irving's late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was a member of the tribe and lived on its reservation as a young child before being adopted. Irving, then a member of the Boston Celtics, visited the North Dakota side of the reservation in 2018 and was given the Lakota name Little Mountain by tribal elders.

"We would like to say Wopila Tanka (thank you) to our relative Kyrie Irving for giving back in such a trying time," the tribe's Facebook post said. "With the assistance of Tribal Programs, District Representatives and SRHS maintenance we will begin distribution today for our communities."

Irving has publicly supported the tribe's fight against the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, made a six-figure donation to the tribe's youth programs and tattooed the tribe's logo on the back of his neck.

The six-time All-Star won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.