GRAND RAPIDS -- Tuleah Palmer, the director of the Northwest Indian Community Development Center in Bemidji, will be bringing her leadership to Grand Rapids this summer as she has been selected to helm a private foundation.

On Friday, the Blandin Foundation, a rural, private entity based in Grand Rapids, announced that Palmer was chosen as the new president and CEO following a 10-month search. According to a release, the foundation was started in 1941 and works to strengthen Minnesota Communities, especially in the Itasca County Area.

To lead the foundation going forward, the release said that Palmer was selected out of more than 100 candidates.

"I am incredibly honored to move from serving a high performing team doing incredible community work to another high performing organization that has such a critical role in elevating rural and tribal communities," Palmer said in the release. "This decision represents critical affirmation by the Blandin Foundation to continue efforts to advance rural and tribal community vitality locally and statewide."

Along with her role at the NICDC, Palmer has also been a member of the Governor's Workforce Development Council and an advisor to the Future Services Institution of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

In 2019, she was recognized by the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation as its Facing Race Statewide Award honoree. The NICDC was also awarded the Bush Prize and $500,000 from the Bush Foundation during her tenure.

"Tuleah is an absolute rock star," said Blandin Foundation Board Chair Heidi Korstad. "Her vision, energy and innovation will lead the Blandin Foundation to a whole new level of impact and relevance. Even better, she is of rural Minnesota."

Palmer, scheduled to start in the position on July 13, is originally from Deer River, Minn., and is a graduate from BSU. She will succeed Dr. Kathleen Annette in the role, who had been with the foundation since September 2011.