And while some would argue that a quarantine-style Mother’s Day isn’t ideal, for the assistant BSU volleyball coach, the day will be more than perfect if it means spending it with her miracle son, Titus.

“I think it'll be nice just to have a simple first Mother's Day,” Weidemann said. “I think it's special if you don't have to do a lot for a Mother's Day, because you already have your baby and they're enough.”

When Weidemann was 20 weeks pregnant, she and her husband Aaron began a challenging journey to save the life of their baby after a medical issue was discovered during a routine ultrasound appointment.

It was determined that the baby’s bladder was the size of his head, and Weidemann would need to be seen by a specialist down in the Twin Cities.

There, doctors discovered that there was also no amniotic fluid around the baby, and his lung development was a cause for concern.

The couple was given three possible courses of action: terminate the pregnancy; carry the baby to term without medical intervention, which would likely result in his death; or, undergo an in utero procedure that carried a high probability of failure and a possibility for complication.

“It was a very tough conversation to have, and we honestly didn't have a whole lot of hope after that day,” Weidemann said. “They told us that when the baby was born, there would most likely be a lot of kidney damage and probably underdeveloped lungs.”

In the end, the couple decided that Weidemann would have the surgery, which involved inserting a shunt into the baby’s bladder, in the hopes that it would drain and his lungs would fully develop.

It was during this time that Weidemann leaned on her faith and the “power of prayer” to help her in the remaining months of her pregnancy as well as the unforeseen ones ahead.

“We had people praying literally all around the world for us and for our baby,” Weidemann said. “It strengthened our marriage in so many ways, but praying through this trial together and having so many people pray for us was one of the biggest blessings of the journey.”

On Feb. 1 of this year, Weidemann -- who was 37 weeks pregnant -- delivered an eight-pound, six-ounce baby named Titus, who entered the world taking breaths on his own.

He had only suffered damage to one kidney, and after a surgery called a vesicostomy, Titus was cleared to go home just five days after his birth.

“It's just amazing to look back on because doctors thought he’d probably have to be on a ventilator,” Weidemann said. “The fact that we got to come home five days after we had him was just a miracle.”

Now, with a three-month-old in the midst of a pandemic, Weidemann said she’s counting her time spent at home with her son as a blessing.

“Obviously, it's a really scary time. But I have to trust that God is going to take care of our family,” Weidemann said. “I think it's been easier just because of what we did go through with the pregnancy. I've just had to give it up to the Lord that he is in control of Titus's health, and it is pointless to live in fear every day.”

Along with developing “healthy family rhythms” -- such as going for walks and eating well -- Weidemann’s appreciating small moments with Titus. One of her favorites is waking up with him in the mornings, because he is now learning to babble.

“It's been fun to see him grow, and I think it's even more special because of what we've been through with the pregnancy -- the not knowing for sure if he would be here or how healthy he would be,” Weidemann said. “So, I think we cherish those little moments even more so.”

In August or sometime this fall, Weidemann said she expects that Titus will have another surgery to “rework his plumbing.”

But for now, she looks forward to being able to do “normal life things” with him this summer, such as taking him to bonfires with friends and her husband’s softball games.

“The biggest part of this pregnancy process, and even after it, was learning to be OK with being vulnerable and asking people for help and for prayer,” Weidemann said. “I think through this whole (pandemic), I look at it as a time to grow -- it’s how we’re going to come out of this experience better because of it.”