Ken Traxler died suddenly on Wednesday, two weeks after falling ill. But not before the 53-year-old Bemidji State University chemistry professor and assistant football coach was able to say goodbye and hear messages from many who loved him.

“What a gift,” said Megan Holicky, Ken’s sister who was with him in his final days at the University of Minnesota Hospital. “ I told him, ‘Ken you’re getting all the accolades that everybody goes through at a funeral, and you’re able to hear them now.’ He was so at peace, just ready to accept what was going on, and the warm tributes were icing on the cake for him.”

Those tributes began flowing to Traxler’s CaringBridge site last weekend after Megan posted details about his condition. Friends, family members, former students and football players expressed their love and admiration.

Traxler checked into the emergency room at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on April 21 after noticing significant weight gain and experiencing shortness of breath. It was determined that he had infected fluid in his abdominal compartment. His condition worsened, and he was transferred to the University of Minnesota Hospital on May 1. That night he had trouble speaking, and doctors determined they had done all they could.

But Megan was surprised when she went to the hospital on Monday evening to find her brother alert and talkative. That’s when Traxler was dialed in on a Zoom call with about 20 college football teammates from the University of Minnesota-Morris. He also spoke with friends via cell phone, and was able to share his wishes and account information with Megan.

“The outpouring of love has been just phenomenal,” Megan said. “As a sister, I always knew that he was a great person, a great teacher, a great coach. But I’ve been absolutely floored by the amount of people that he’s touched and in such a caring way. I’m just feeling the love, and I know Ken felt it, too.”

Traxler joined the BSU chemistry faculty in 1997, taking on many roles, including department chair. He also quickly found a home with BSU athletics. In 1998, he joined the Beaver football staff as a volunteer coach, where he worked with the offensive linemen. After four years, he became an assistant coach and served in that role through the 2019 season. Traxler coached six all-Americans and 19 all-region student-athletes.

“I have countless memories of Trax helping above and beyond what was required for many students and athletes over the years,” said James Midboe, a standout defensive end from 2001-05. Traxler was college advisor and position coach for Midboe, who is now a chiropractor in Savage, Minn. “He’s probably never had an enemy and was the example for leadership, sportsmanship and doing things the right way. He had a great life, was loved by many and will be greatly missed by anyone lucky enough to have known him.”

Jeff Tesch, who was BSU’s head coach from 1996-2015, remembers Traxler as a committed coach and fun-loving friend.

“He just had a passion for life,” Tesch said. “He had kind of a ‘yes’ face. He was one of those guys who always said ‘yes.’ He was so infectious that way because he put in so much time for Bemidji State. The thing that’s going to get me through missing him is remembering his giggle. I don’t know if I’ve ever met a guy who could giggle like him. A guy who was never in a bad mood. He just had a passion for BSU. It was incredible.”

Traxler also fell in love with the Bemidji community. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Lions Club and Knights of Columbus.

“Ken would always be the first to volunteer for fundraising activities,” said Joe Dunn, who sponsored Traxler to join the Elks Lodge. “He was deeply involved for 23 years. He worked his way up in the officer chairs and became the Exalted Ruler two different times. He was an excellent leader. He was also involved in youth activities and chaired the Elks Hoop Shoot program and helped youth of Bemidji to go to regional competition.”

Traxler grew up in Le Center, Minn. He earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry at Minnesota-Morris and a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Denver.

Two scholarships have been established in Traxler’s memory. Ken’s name will be added to the John and Mary Traxler Scholarship, which is awarded each year to a BSU student who is studying biochemistry or is engaged in biochemical research at BSU. Donations can be made online or by mail to BSU Foundation, Attn: Traxler Scholarship, 1500 Birchmont Drive NE #17, Bemidji, MN 56601.

The Ken Traxler Memorial Scholarship will be for graduates of Le Center High School.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Megan said in addition to a service in Le Center, her brother’s wishes were to have a celebration of life in Bemidji.