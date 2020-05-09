BEMIDJI -- Work has started on Birchmont Drive with several more projects set to begin this summer across the city of Bemidji.

Much of the work will be conducted as part of the annual Street Renewal Program. On an annual basis, the city's Public Work Department selects several roads in a section of town to be reconstructed.

In 2020, the program will reconstruct nearly a mile and a half of city streets. The projects will be paid with a combination of city tax levy dollars, utility funds, and assessments.

The following roads are included this year:

Riverside Drive Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.

Country Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.

Greenbriar Lane Northeast, from Lake Avenue to Country Lane.

Ivy Lane Northeast, from Riverside Drive to Greenbriar Lane.

Gould Avenue Southeast, from Second Street to Fourth Street.

Wilson Avenue Southeast, from Third Street to Fourth Street.

27th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.

29th Street Northwest, from Park Avenue to Irvine Avenue.

On Riverside Drive, Country Lane, Greenbriar Lane and Ivy Lane, the roads will be repaved with a new surface, but not include any curb and gutter work.

Gould Avenue, Wilson Avenue and 27th Street, which are currently gravel, will be paved. The city will also work on the roads' curb, gutter and storm sewer systems.

Another gravel road is 29th Street, but while it will be paved, curb and gutter work won't be included.

The project was awarded to Reierson Construction for $714,175.35. When including engineering and inspection costs, the total comes to $822,250. Most of the work will take place after July 4, with completion expected in mid-September.

On Birchmont Drive, the area between 10th Street Northeast and 14th Street will be reconstructed. Sparky's Construction was awarded the project for $677,551.30. The total amount when including additional costs comes to $799,185. The project is receiving $495,598 in state aid.

Scheduled to be finished in mid-July, the project includes new pavement, and work on curb, gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalks and sidewalk ramps. Additionally, the storm sewer system will be modified and outdated underground utilities will be replaced.

On America Avenue Northwest, the city will reconstruct the road from Fourth Street to America Avenue. Along with repaving, the project will replace existing storm sewer, water and sewer utilities, as well as upgrade pedestrian paths.

The project is a continuation from 2019, where the city reconstructed the intersection of Fourth Street and America Avenue.

For 2020, the city approved Sparky's Construction to do the work at a cost of $288,755.80. When accounting for additional costs, the total comes to $332,000.

The work is scheduled from late June to mid-August.

Another project beginning in late June is the city's alley paving work. On a yearly basis, the city selects alleys in most need of improvement to be paved as part of a long term goal to pave all of the town's gravel alleys.

In 2020, the alleys selected are south of First Avenue East, east of Pershing Avenue Southeast and west of Lake Avenue in the Nymore neighborhood. Additionally, alleys west of Irvine Avenue Southeast and east of Park Avenue will be included.

The city is doing the prep work in house, and has hired Northern Paving at a cost of $72,000 for the rest of the project. The project will be funded with $30,000 from capital improvement dollars and the rest from storm water utility funds.

Prep work is scheduled to start in late June with paving to follow in July.

County construction

Outside the city limits, the Beltrami County Highway Department has also selected several stretches of road for construction. The 2020 county projects include: