10 years ago

May 9, 2010 -- Sue and Corey Westrum and Jason Vant Hul of Leonard were presented with IDEA Competition awards for the Insect Inferno, a mobile unit that uses heat to kill insects and their eggs in household furniture. Roger and Jason LaValley of Bemidji received IDEA competition awards for the Deckhand, an excavator attachment meant for the pipeline industry.

25 years ago

May 9, 1995 -- The Red Lake Band looks like it will be the first in Minnesota with its own radio station. The band cleared its first and biggest hurdle when the Federal Communication Commission granted the reservation an FM frequency. "In the world of bad news, this is some good news … a major step," said Project Director Francis Downwind.

50 years ago

May 9, 1970 -- Bemidji’s population listed at 11,398 in a preliminary count of the 1970 Census. Mayor Chet Oman received a call from the Census Bureau advising him that a preliminary count for Bemidji is a gain of 1,440. The official count will be forwarded when all counts are tallied and audited which may result in a slight adjustment up or down.

100 years ago

May 9, 1920 -- Fred Goughnour of the Motor Inn, accompanied by Dr. Borreson and Dewey Mills, drove up from the Twin Cities with several new automobiles for the Motor Inn agency. They brought back a Buick roadster, a Chevrolet roadster and a Chevrolet touring car and said the roads from Minneapolis to St. Cloud were rough, but St. Cloud to Bemidji were much better.