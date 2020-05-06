BEMIDJI -- After much consideration, the All School Reunion planning committee has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 All School Reunion to next summer.

Kay Murphy, co-chair of the committee and a 1975 Bemidji High School graduate, and the rest of the committee, waited as long as they could to officially postpone the event, but after weighing all the options they knew what they had to do.

“We have been getting e-mails and calls asking us what we were going to do,” Murphy said. “We had some that were not concerned at all and others who are much older and don’t feel comfortable.”

The class reunion was set to happen in July of this year, and they were anticipating that it would be a great boost for Bemidji.

“In the past we have had over 2,000 people show up, which is a great turn out,” Murphy continued. “We really wanted to see this happen, the downtown businesses were really going to need this.”

The new date for the All School Reunion is July 22-24, 2021.

For anyone who already registered, Murphy said the registration is valid for 2021. However, refunds will be issued upon request if preferred.

For more information and to register for next year's event, visit bemidjiallschoolreunion.org.