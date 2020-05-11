The Bemidji Pioneer is launching two new ways to offer encouragement to others during the COVID-19 pandemic – “Covid Greetings” and “Graduation Greetings.”

Both options give readers the opportunity to publish a personal greeting to someone who could use a smile, a little day brightener.

The Bemidji Pioneer already offers a way for people to connect to their loved ones through our “Milestone” section that includes wedding and engagement announcements, or retirements and anniversaries.

Now, through our Graduation Greetings, you can send a congratulations message to members of the Class of 2020.

Our new “Covid Greetings” also offers a way for readers to connect with the people they care about.

Looking for a unique way to surprise your child on their birthday? Or how about just to say hello to those parents or grandparents who are staying home for their safety during the pandemic? What about publishing a greeting thanking that courageous frontline worker in your life?

Covid Greetings and Graduation Greetings will begin to appear in The Bemidji Pioneer print and online publications, along with the rest of our community announcements.

By placing these greetings, you’ll be creating a tangible keepsake for life, something that your loved one will keep in their scrapbooks and look back upon. And you’ll be doing it in a unique way sure to bring a smile to their face.

Getting your Covid Greeting or Graduation Greeting into the paper and on our website is simple: