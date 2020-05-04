BEMIDJI -- How will this summer look for Concordia Language Villages? In a word: different.

Due to the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation, the organization was forced to think outside of the box. Usually, the summer is the key time for many of their residential language immersion programs and camps.

Now, they are giving virtual instruction a shot.

Concordia is launching ‘Virtual Villages’ youth programs which will be held online beginning in June. These will be primarily held over Zoom, with supplemental outdoor activities and small group sessions and games.

The challenge is to find a way to make this feel different than traditional distance learning, and to try to foster the camp atmosphere, Group Director Jennifer Speir said.

“We want to make sure it’s fun,” she explained. “So there’s still this camp element of making friends and sharing the learning experience in fun ways.”

Four- and five-week high school credit Virtual Village youth programs will be offered beginning June 15. One-week Virtual Village youth programs will be offered beginning June 22.

Currently, residential programs after July 25 are still scheduled to go on as planned, however, hosting in-person camps poses many new challenges. Usually, Concordia brings in native speakers from all over the world to instruct campers. This is not possible given the situation, Speir explained.

Speir said Concordia will implement strict health and safety measures for in-person camps this summer, including:

Two weeks of mandatory self-quarantine for staff members

Health screenings for campers upon drop-off

Changes in camp structure to allow for social distancing

“We’ve really stepped up our health protocol,” she explained, “it will look completely different.”

“While at first, it was really disappointing, everyone understands that safety is the bottom line,” she added.

While Speir said the need to make changes to camp has been difficult, the staff wants to make sure camp can still happen, even if it needs to be in a different form.

‘Kids need camp, for many reasons -- to grow independently, to learn about themselves -- and the staff feels the same way,” she said.

Two- and four-week residential youth programs will be offered from July 27 through August 22 (to be confirmed no later than June 1). A number of residential four-week high school credit sessions are offered during this same time frame. All other residential programs through July 25 are canceled.

All residential one-week (youth, family and adult) and Adventure Day Camp sessions are canceled for summer 2020.

Registration for summer programs will open on May 26.