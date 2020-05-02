BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is giving the community the chance to promote social distancing while supporting the department at the same time -- through T-shirts.

Money raised from T-shirt and sweatshirt sales will help fund 2020 Summer youth programming along with providing scholarships for the new "Summer Rec on the Go" program.

The new program is finding creative ways in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to bring summer fun and programming to the community while staying safe, a release said.

To purchase a shirt visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us and click on the "Support Parks & Rec" link. For questions, email parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us.