BEMIDJI -- To give the community an opportunity to help keep city parks and trails clean, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering "Family Park Clean Up Kits." Each kit contains three garbage pickers, garbage bags and a bucket.

The kits can be reserved Friday-Monday and picked up on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a no-contact pick up area outside the front door at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth Street.

There is a deposit of $10, which will be given back upon the return of the borrowed cleaning kit. Garbage bags can be left in the area where people are cleaning or they can choose to take them with them for disposal.