BEMIDJI -- Faith in Action for Cass County and the Union Church in Hackensack are teaming up to support caregivers through a digital classroom this month.

Starting May 20, the organizations will hold a six-week program of classes on Wednesdays where caregivers can pick up skills on how to take care of themselves as they also care for a loved one. After the six weeks are completed, a caregiver support and discussion group will continue on Wednesdays.

"These classes use a curriculum called Powerful Tools for Caregivers," said Theresa Eclov, executive director of Faith in Action. "The whole idea is to provide tools for caregivers which they can use to better take care of themselves and to cope better with stress, decision making and struggle that can come with taking that role."

Eclov said in most cases, caregivers are working with an adult who may be dealing with a disability or chronic disease, which are not short term issues.

"In one of the first classes, we talk about the difference between an illness like pneumonia, where you have a period of time and then a person gets over it, and dementia, where there's no return to normal," Eclov said. "It's the establishment of new normals. So this is helping caregivers deal with that."

The class will also work with caregivers on handling stress, identifying triggers, finding local resources to help, recognizing how emotions can play into communication issues and how better decisions can be made by looking at things from a different angle.

On average, Eclov said the program is done about twice a year through Faith in Action. Eclov added that the program will continue to be necessary in the future, as one in three adults who are not currently caregivers are estimated to become caregivers in the next decade.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming class will be done virtually, which will pose some challenges, Eclov said.

"Doing it virtually will be interesting," Eclov said. "Usually when you meet in person, and convene with small groups, you really get to know people and have emotional discussions. That's going to be harder to do over a distance."

Eclov said the program will carry on, though, and those interested in participating can call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 or email at cassfia@uslink.net. The classes are free for participants.