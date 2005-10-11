SOLWAY — School was out of session on Friday, but Solway Elementary students came face-to-face with their teachers for the first time in over a month.

The Solway staff hosted a "social distancing drive-by parade" in the school parking lot to boost students’ spirits during distance learning.

Teachers held handmade signs reading, “We miss our students.” As cars began rolling in, it became clear that the feeling was mutual.

Students and families slowly circled the parking lot in their vehicles, while teachers and staff stood -- six feet apart -- on the curb.

The parade slowed to a stop as many students craned out car windows -- or popped their heads through sunroofs -- to excitedly inform their teachers about what they’ve been doing at home. Others shoved stuffed animals and handmade signs up against backseat windows for display.

First-grader Isaiah Bellino was not phased by the rainy weather and stood in the back of a pickup truck waving a large sign with a drawing he had made depicting the Solway building.

Kindergartner Bernice Johnson and her sister Ruth, a second-grader, rode past with handmade signs for their teachers reading, “We love you.” The pair said they have been using their additional free time to play outside and “run through the sprinklers.”

“We go outside every day,” Ruth told their principal, Brian Stefanich, as their car went by.

Stefanich bid them farewell, as he did each and every car, with an enthusiastic “Goooo Tigers!”

School closures, separation, social distancing -- wind and drizzling rain -- none could stop students from celebrating their usual Friday ‘school spirit’ day tradition. Nearly everyone in attendance -- parents included -- was decked out in Solway gear.

Staff members said they were overwhelmingly pleased with the turnout. Principal Stefanich mentioned he plans to hold another parade in June as an end of the school year send-off.