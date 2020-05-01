BEMIDJI -- Green space in front of Bemidji's Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues on Saturday was lined with protesters, who waved at honking cars that passed by for hours.

Those involved in the demonstration wanted to send a message to Gov. Tim Walz, asking him to end the stay-at-home order, which began in March to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. Walz's orders in March led to schools and businesses, such as bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation, to be closed. The order also directed Minnesotans to stay home, unless they have to venture out for essential needs.

Initially, the stay-at-home order was set to end April 10, but was later extended to May 4. Then, this week, Walz extended the order again for another two weeks.

Jan Geerdes, a protester at Saturday's demonstration, said the order had already been in place for longer than it needed to be.

"This has gone on too long," Geerdes said. "It was just to get the hospitals set up, and now it's just abuse of power. For people that are elderly or have underlying health issues, we can stay home. We have to open up again."

Rich Siegert, another protester and chair of the Beltrami County Republicans, said Saturday's demonstration had a steady turnout, with around 30 people participating throughout the day. According to Siegert, the demonstration attracted city, county and state officials and politicians, such as former District 5A Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, who's running for the seat again.

"It's been going on three hours now and we still have a good amount," Siegert said around noon on Saturday. "We're not wanting to make people die here today, but on the other hand, you can't break the backbone of the state financially because you want 100% healthy people. Just wait until the tax receipts come in here at the end of May."

The protest in Bemidji was not an isolated situation. Nationwide there have been similar demonstrations, with attendees asking government bodies to open businesses again. In April, nearly 250 people protested outside Walz's residence. Nearly 150 people also protested last month in front of North Dakota's capitol building in Bismarck.

In total, the state of Minnesota has reported 79,007 conducted tests with 6,228 of them positive. As of Saturday, there were 395 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,397 no longer in isolation. Since the virus made its way to Minnesota, there have been 1,159 hospitalizations, with 389 hospitalized as of Saturday and 135 currently in ICU.

When speaking to the Pioneer, Geerdes said it's time to let people take more personal responsibility.

"Open up more of the retail and give people a chance to prove they can take care of themselves," Geerdes said. "The other thing is, we don't have the herd immunity, so it's just delaying it."

Locally, Beltrami County has six confirmed cases, with five of them beyond the isolation period. The sixth case was identified as a Beltrami County Jail inmate, who's in quarantine.

Meanwhile, in surrounding areas, Itasca and Cass Counties each have seven cases while Marshall County has three. Nearby Polk County has 36 cases.

"One person had a sign here today saying 'there's nearly 47,000 people in Beltrami County and we've had just six cases and no deaths,'" Siegert said. "We're supposed to sacrifice millions of dollars in revenue for that?"