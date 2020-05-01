BEMIDJI -- Planting at the Bemidji Community Food Shelf farm has begun and they are now seeking volunteers. The farm supplies the food shelf with fresh produce from summer into winter.

Last year the farm produced 9,000 pounds of produce that was distributed to those in need. Volunteers are needed to help with spring planting, summer growing and fall harvesting.

With the social distancing in mind, the farm is offering volunteers outdoor experiences with minimal risk, a release said.

Tasks to be accomplished in the next few weeks include planting onions and potatoes in the fields, and tomatoes and peppers in the high tunnels.

Volunteer participation will ensure that the food shelf will continue to provide quality food to those in need during these stressful times.

Interested volunteers can contact Dorothy at (218) 444-6580 x 23, or bcfsfarm@gmail.com to schedule time to work at the tarm.