BEMIDJI -- The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force issued a warning to the public on Friday about a potentially fatal drug that has been linked to several overdoses, according to a press release.

The Red Lake Police Department and the Paul Bunyan Task Force have been investigating several overdoses in the region linked to small blue-colored pills being sold as 30 milligram Percocet or “Perc 30s.” The pills vary in shades of blue and have the markings “30” and “M” on the side.

The substance is being analyzed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Initial testing indicates that these pills contain the fatal substance fentanyl. These pills are reported to be extremely potent and potentially fatal to users or to those who may inadvertently come in contact with the substance, the release said.

Law enforcement across northern Minnesota are warning the public about this drug in an effort to save lives. The public is encouraged to report any information regarding this substance to local law enforcement