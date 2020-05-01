BEMIDJI -- Beltrami County coronavirus cases remained at six this week, but officials are remaining on guard for a potential outbreak.

"As testing increases, we certainly will have an increase in our positive cases," said Cynthia Borgen, director of Beltrami County Public Health. "That's what's expected. We've not seen evidence of community spread yet. But the scary thing is we see situations like in Nobles County where two weeks ago they had two cases, and as of today they're up to 866. At any moment there could be exposure in a workplace or a long term care facility."

Beltrami's most recent case was reported as an inmate at the county jail who's now in quarantine. The other five cases are now all out of the isolation period required for the illness.

Surrounding counties have also seen slight upticks recently, but Borgen said there hasn't been a larger outbreak yet.

"Most of the cases we've seen in nearby communities are travel related, with individuals returning home," Borgen said. "We have yet to see a sort of cluster or community spread."

In other counties around Beltrami, the number of cases were as follows:

Cass County with five.

Clearwater County with two.

Itasca County with five.

Koochiching County with one.

Marshall County with two.

Pennington County with one.

Roseau County with one.

Both Lake of the Woods and Hubbard Counties are still at zero cases.

In total, there have been 74,829 completed tests with 5,730 cases and 2,282 no longer in isolation. The coronavirus in Minnesota has resulted in 371 deaths. There have been 1,096 hospitalized in total, with 369 now hospitalized and 118 in ICUs.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz extended the state's stay-at-home executive order for two more weeks, with it now set to end May 18.