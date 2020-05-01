BEMIDJI -- In a time of uncertainty for small businesses there are a lot of ways the community can pitch in and help, and the Bemidji Area Gifts of Hope Fund is a great place to start.

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with other members of the Bemidji Alliance, including Greater Bemidji Economic Development, Visit Bemidji and the United Way of Bemidji Area, to get the program up and running.

Abby Randall, executive director at the Chamber, credits the idea of Gifts of Hope to Molly Miller, who is the owner of Patterson's Clothing in downtown Bemidji.

“She saw this program in a different town that was highlighted as being successful,” Randall explained. “She gave us the link through our Zoom meeting and asked if we as a community could do something like this, we thought now is the best time to really try something like this.”

The idea was shared through one of their weekly round table discussions, which are held for small business entrepreneurs to be able to hear about updates, share their ideas and collaborate with each other.

“So really the chamber is just a connector piece, where we bring businesses together,” Randall said. “What we’ve experienced through all of this COVID-19 stuff is that even competitors of different industries still value the opportunity to meet together and collaborate. It's not about competition at this point, it's about supporting each other. That is really powerful to see.”

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the Bemidji Alliance, some very supportive contributors, and a group of volunteers launched the website.

“When we launched it at 8 a.m. we didn't know what to expect,” Randall said. “I know some people were saying we sold almost 1,000 gift certificates within a few hours. But, by 11 a.m., two hours after starting, we were 90% sold out of our inventory. We were just blown away.”

Here's how it works: people visit the Bemidji Alliance website and through the "Gifts of Hope" tab are able to support local businesses that are listed by buying a $40 gift certificate, but for only $20.

Upon purchase, customers will receive an email notification of their order. Each gift certificate purchased comes with a unique verification code, which is then provided to the business the person is patronizing at the time of redemption -- therefore preventing any issues of duplication or misuse.

For anyone who missed the first round of certificate sales, the next round goes live on Wednesday, May 6, on the website: bemidjialliance.org/gifts-of-hope-fund.



“It's a great value and a great cause and I think the fund just created the perfect opportunity for this great thing,” Randell said. “It's a total win-win situation.”