BEMIDJI -- For the past seven years, Cecelia Wattles McKeig has been sharing photos and details of historic Bemidji homes in a series she calls “On the Street Where You Live.” It’s included on her website -- bemidjihistory.com -- along with a plethora of other information about the city and its inhabitants.

The project has taken on a new and interactive life in the past couple of months. While most folks have been sheltered in place during the coronavirus outbreak, McKeig has turned to Facebook to share stories and photos of Bemidji’s older homes.

She uses the popular “You might be from Bemidji, MN…” Facebook group page, which was created in 2011 and now includes more than 6,300 members. Those interested in joining the group only need to answer a question about their connection with Bemidji in order to be accepted. Ironically, the group was started by Cindy Stevens, who grew up in Iowa but has made the Bemidji area her home for 45 years.

“I’ve always loved Bemidji from the first time I visited,” Stevens said. “This is where I’ve lived and loved.”

McKeig is a prolific writer. The 81-year-old retired teacher has written 15 historical books in the region, including “Bermidj: A Snapshot of Bemidji 1940-1960.” She spelled the town’s name wrong on purpose, partly because the name was recorded incorrectly on the permit for the Postal Service, and partly because so many people used to pronounce it that way.

That book was published in 2010. A second “Bermidji” book covering the period from 1960 to 1980 is in the works and will likely be published next year.

The “On the Street” project came about after she finished her first “Bermidji” book.

“I started noticing how houses were either deteriorating as rentals or being taken down,” McKeig said. “I started driving up and down the streets taking photos. I felt that maybe someday I would want to use these pictures and stories of the houses.”

She also spent thousands of hours gathering information about the homes at the Beltrami County History Center and government offices, and by perusing Bemidji Pioneer archives.

In 2013, McKeig began posting the photos and stories on her website. She is intrigued by the town’s history because she grew up on the northwest corner of 5th Street and Irvine Avenue and attended St. Philip’s School and Bemidji High School.

“I’ve used Facebook sporadically,” McKeig said. “I would put photos up there, or a picture of students from a certain grade. Just because I enjoy doing it. I was bored just like other people are, so when we really shut down one day I just started this. I said while we’re all stuck at home I’m going to try to put some Bemidji history up.”

The response has been overwhelming. People from all over the world have chimed in.

“I'm convinced every town in America needs a Cecelia Wattles McKeig,” wrote one Facebook user. “These are fabulous! I love them and I haven't lived in Bemidji since I was 2 years old!”

Cindy Stevens and McKeig have never met each other. Stevens said she stole the idea for the Facebook group from a friend who shared a similar group from their hometown of Mason City, Iowa.

“It’s amazing what Cecelia has been doing,” Stevens said. “I don’t know her personally, but I feel like I do just from all her posts. The best part is getting to share memories and thinking back to those times. I’m so happy that people have connected, people who haven’t talked or seen each other for years.”

Facebook has helped make the stories more than just about houses. The photo and details about a home at 1502 Bixby Ave. NE, for example, drew 49 comments from people who remembered Margaret Galloway, a Bemidji High School English teacher who lived there. She once was engaged to be married, but her fiancé was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack, and she never did marry.

“Miss Galloway was a tough, yet excellent English teacher,” one person commented. “Her energy matched her red hair. What a privilege it was to be a student in her class.”

That’s the kind of interaction that has warmed McKeig’s heart.

“It’s just memories,” she said, “and it brings memories back to me. They’re talking about people I knew, too.”

Cecelia says she will continue to add more homes to her “On the Street” project, although she won’t be able to spend as much time on it after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

“As soon as we’re let out I will back off the Facebook thing,” she said. “Until we get the order to be able to move freely again I’ll continue to put up two or three a day. I’ll keep this topic going.”