BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji and Sparky’s Construction will begin the 2020 Birchmont Drive Reconstruction Project on Monday, May 4, weather permitting.

This project will reconstruct four blocks of Birchmont Drive NE from 10th Street NE to 14th Street NE, involving the removal and replacement of sanitary sewer, watermain, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, gravel and pavement.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of July.

For questions about the project, contact the City of Bemidji Engineering Department at (218) 333-1850.