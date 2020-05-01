Editor’s note: The Beltrami County Historical Society is partnering with the Pioneer on a series of monthly articles highlighting the history of the area. For more information about the Historical Society, visit www.beltramihistory.org.

For 85 years the Fireplace of States has stood on the lake side of Bemidji Avenue. Originally housed in a log building that served as the Tourist Information Center, today the fireplace is in the now-closed visitor center building on Bemidji’s lakeshore, but the back of the fireplace (lake side) can be seen from outside. Socially distanced walkers might enjoy a stroll along Lake Bemidji to view the exterior of the fireplace, which includes carved gophers in granite squares that were donated for the project by Minnesota Granite Works back in 1934.

Although Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox often represent Bemidji (since 1937), the Fireplace of States, which stands within 100 feet of the iconic statues, pre-dates the pair by almost three years and receives far less acclaim. The fireplace, however, is a symbol of togetherness at a time of great hardship and difficulty -- a symbol worth re-visiting today.

In the early 1930s, Bemidji, like the rest of the nation and much of the world, was experiencing a serious depression. Before it was ever named “Great,” it would result in an unemployment rate across the country of 23%. Farmers’ crop prices dropped by 60%, construction ground to a standstill, and logging and mining followed suit. Millions of people were homeless and without work.

In Bemidji, Harry Roese, District Manager of the State Re-employment Office, hatched an idea: to build a fireplace that would represent the entire country. Building the fireplace wouldn’t solve the problems of the Great Depression, but it would give some local builders and artisans temporary work through the Civil Works Administration (CWA), a temporary employment program and part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. It would bring together people, places, talents and stones from across the country and around the world.

With the help of his secretary, Kathleen Wilson, Roese invited several entities to send stones to Bemidji for the fireplace. Several years later, in a letter to the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, Wilson described her then boss as being “very active in developing projects to bring government money into the district to put people to work, which was the object of the agency at that time.” Roese’s fireplace would contain stones from all Minnesota counties, all 48 states (Alaska and Hawaii were not yet states at that time), national parks and monuments across the United States, and all Canadian provinces.

At her boss’s direction, Wilson composed letters to state governors, county officials and national park superintendents requesting stones from their locations for the Fireplace of States. Wilson typed each letter and sent them off. Soon responses -- and stones -- started to arrive.

Stones started arriving

“It was quite amazing,” Wilson wrote, “to find that, even in the middle of the Great Depression, people were willing to pay sizeable sums to send stones to be put in the Fireplace of States.” As they arrived, she and assistant office manager Bill Mitchell lined up the rocks along the wall of their second-floor office on Third Street, numbered them and kept any information that came with them. Letters and descriptions of the rocks were turned over to the Chamber of Commerce when the stones were moved from the re-employment office.

The fireplace was designed and built by Mark Morse, a talented local mason who had completed a fireplace on the Bemidji State campus in 1932. (It’s still there, just off the bike trail). Roese shared his concept of the Fireplace of States and a building to house it with Charles Budge, a local architect, who drew up the plans for the fireplace and the octagonal log blockhouse that would house it.

Not all the stones were stones

Morse had come to Bemidji in 1900 at age 23 and had gained some repute in Bemidji with his decorative stonework. He fitted together some 500 stones -- and not all of which were technically stones. The fireplace includes fossils, coral from Miami, petrified wood from Theodore Roosevelt’s ranch in North Dakota, a dinosaur bone from Scott’s Bluff National Park in Nebraska, a lava formation from Glacier National Park, Mont., a meteorite from Beltrami County, and even copper and iron ore from Michigan, gold ore from St. Francis, Ontario, silver ore from Idaho, and even something labeled as “petrified meat” from the Badlands of North Dakota.

Although he never met Morse (who died in 1947), Don Larsen, a 60-year veteran mason in Bemidji, studied his predecessor’s craftsmanship. In a March 18, 2007, Bemidji Pioneer story by Molly Miron, Larsen described Morse’s stonework and masonry skills: “He split the rocks real straight, and when he laid (them), the faces of the rocks were nice and smooth, and the joints were all even, the same width. He was a real artist with it.”

Exceeding expectations

The response to Roese’s invitation to send rocks exceeded his expectations, and Morse revised his original design to add “wings” to the sides of the fireplace. He used green mortar beading between the stones to set off their colors and details. Metal pins with tack-sized heads embossed with numbers were inserted into the structure to serve as a key to the sources of the rocks. Over the years, however, most of the pins have worked their way loose and many have been lost.

A Bemidji Pioneer story on October 23, 1934, announced that the fireplace and its octagonal log cabin home would be “ready to become the center of tourist interest here next summer.” The original log building, a CWA project, was still under construction, although the building’s lower level, which would serve as a warming house for ice skaters, was complete.

The original log building was torn down in 1995 and the new Tourist Information Center was built. The fireplace was partially dismantled -- the wings removed and part of the chimney -- and all parts were shrink-wrapped, relocated by crane to the new building, and reassembled within the new building where it remains today, a reminder of earlier days when people came together to help each other through a difficult time.

Unique stones from around the world

A recently reconstructed listing of the rocks in the Fireplace of States and their sources is incomplete, but gives a glimpse of the variety of stones included and the vast range of sources: in addition to the lower 48 states and Alaska, all Minnesota counties, Canadian provinces, and national parks, the fireplace also contains a brick from the Statue of Liberty, red Morocco marble from the Chrysler building in New York, a stone from the Empire State building, silver and lead ore from Australia, a stone from the Great Wall of China, coral from the Island of Guam, a stone from Mexico’s Temple of the Sun, copper ore from Peru, a stone donated by a member of one of Admiral Byrd’s first excursions to the South Pole, a stone from Norway that had originally been on a “Leif Erickson boat,” and a stone brought from Poland by Stanisleau Swapinski.

Sue Bruns is a local educator, writer and current president of the Beltrami County Historical Society. The BCHS thanks Jean Humeniuk for the donation of a Heritage Preservation Project folder that included information about Mark Morse and the Fireplace of the States.