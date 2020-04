BEMIDJI — A drive-thru distribution for Ruby’s Pantry was held on Wednesday, April 29, in the Sanford Center parking lot.

A large section of the lot was filled and a total of 400 shares were given out for a $20 donation per share.

After March’s distribution was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers regrouped and came up with a plan to keep guests and volunteers safe.

The next distribution date is set for Wednesday, May 20.