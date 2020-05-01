This week, officials began sending out requests for volunteers to join the Beltrami County Response/Recovery Team, a unit where individuals will be directed to tasks based on their background. Using the statewide Minnesota Responds platform, leadership says that there will be several roles when cases increase.

According to a release from the team, actively licensed individuals in a health profession may be asked to provide care to patients in a possible isolation or quarantine site. Others could be asked to become drivers who deliver food and medicine. Volunteers with computer skills are also being sought to assist with data entry.

"We're reaching out and asking 'what can you do?'" said Donna Morris, the team's volunteer coordinator. "We've been developing a recruitment notice going out this week to a whole variety of email networks. If we have to develop alternate sites, we want to have a pool of volunteers ready to step in and help staff that."

"Things could take a slower path like Sanford's modeling where it doesn't peak up until mid- to late-summer," Beltrami County Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen said. "But as we've seen in other counties, all it takes is one outbreak at a work location or a care center, and all of a sudden there's a lot of need."

According to information provided by the county, any registered volunteer will be covered for workers compensation and tort claim defense. Those interested can register at www.mnresponds.org , or send questions to BeltramiCOVID@gmail.com.

"What we'll do is, once they're activated, we'll be in touch asking them if they need any training and providing whatever information they need," Morris said. "The amount of hours is up to the person. If they can put in even a couple of hours, that would be awesome."

"We're already working hard to make sure we have facilities identified if we need to isolate or quarantine people," Borgen said. "We want to make sure we also have the staffing. That's the challenge, we don't know when, or if, we'll need a great number of volunteers, but we have to be ready for it."