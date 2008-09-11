10 years ago

April 29, 2010 -- With funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Agriculture, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will soon have a new water system. John Fairbanks, Leech Lake tribal engineer, said the $785,300 from the federal agencies contribute to the overall $4.8 million in improvements.

25 years ago

April 29, 1995 -- Minnesota's U.S. senators, often at opposite ends of the political spectrum, found something they both can support -- promoting ethanol as a clean-burning fuel alternative. While more ethanol use can be a boon to Minnesota farmers, there has been a bitter dispute from petroleum interests who would rather use the petroleum-based methanol derivative.

50 years ago

April 29, 1970 -- Voters of the Bemidji School District overwhelmingly displayed their support of education when they voted in favor of two bonding issues totaling $2,138,000. The first issue called for construction of an elementary school, a vocational addition and renovating and remodeling existing facilities. The second issue was to construct an indoor swimming pool.

100 years ago

April 29, 1920 -- The Masonic Lodge will sell the Masonic building on Beltrami Avenue and Fifth street, to the Bemidji Pioneer Publishing Company. The Pioneer's large duplex Web-Perfecting newspaper press is expected within the next 30 days. The new press allows for a more extensive telegraphic news service and detailed report of world, state and county news.