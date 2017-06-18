WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines have suspended cookie booths until further notice, in response to recommendations from health and government officials in response to COVID-19.

Girl Scouts are now switching to digital orders and, from now until April 30, the public can purchase cookies online or through donations via Smart Cookies, an online Girl Scout cookie sale website.

“This was an extremely difficult decision for our council to make, but our top priority is the health and safety of our girls, families, volunteers, staff and the community,” said Leigh Ann Davis, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines, in a statement. “We hoped to open up booths again sometime this season, but it doesn’t look like that will be an option. The good news is that our girls are continuing with their sales through the Smart Cookies online app, so people can still get their favorite Girl Scout cookie flavors.”

Companies and organizations can also choose to purchase troops’ inventories directly by pledging $108 (two cases of cookies) or more through the Girl Scouts Lakes & Pines Booth Buyouts program.

“Companies who choose a booth buyout will be helping Girl Scouts reach their goals by purchasing the cookies they would have normally sold at booths this year. They can opt to receive the packages of cookies they purchased or have them donated to organizations such as first responders, food banks and healthcare facilities, among others,” Davis said.

Girl Scout cookie sales help the scouts fund unique adventures for themselves and their troops throughout the year. Proceeds also allows the girls to give back to the causes they are most passionate about, the release said.

For more information and to help support local Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscoutslp.org and click on the “Buy Girl Scout Cookies” link, call (800) 955-6032 or email customercare@girlscoutslp.org.