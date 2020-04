BLACKDUCK -- Road construction will begin weather permitting this week on County State Aid Highway 39 from County Road 300 to Blackduck.

A detour is scheduled to be in place starting Wednesday and the road will be closed to through traffic. Traffic control signs will be installed and grading operations will begin.

Everyone is asked to use caution in and around the construction zone.

For more information, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.