BEMIDJI -- Local law enforcement is asking the public to search their property for a missing person after a search on Tuesday, April 28, turned up no substantial evidence, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department.

Officers are searching for Jeremy Jourdain, who has been missing since Halloween of 2016 -- more than three and a half years.

Jourdain, of Cass Lake, was 17 when he disappeared and was visiting Bemidji to gather with friends. He went missing from the area of Fifth Street Southeast and Wood Avenue Southeast and was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Law enforcement agencies again conducted a search on Tuesday of the swampy area near where Jourdain was last seen. The area is now more visible due to a controlled burn by the Bemidji Fire Department.

Nothing of evidential value was located, the release said.

This swamp was originally searched in November of 2016 with the use of helicopters, dogs, drones and a ground search crew.

In the time since Jourdain’s disappearance, the Bemidji Police Department has received many tips and followed up on hundreds of leads, the release said.

“Each of these leads have been investigated in hopes that they would lead to answers in this case,” the release said. “We have interviewed many people, searched numerous vehicles, and searched both public and private properties.”

Though nothing of note was found in the recent search, law enforcement agencies ask the public to keep Jourdain in mind as the weather improves and snow melts.

According to the release, the public is asked to check land, cabins and outbuildings for any sign of Jourdain.

If you have any information, contact Detective Michelle Leffelman of the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-836. Callers may ask to remain anonymous.