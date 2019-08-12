BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a virtual "Moose on the Loose 50K" challenge throughout the month of May.

"A virtual challenge is a challenge that can be accomplished from any location and any workout you choose," organizers said in a release. "You can run, walk, jog, follow a workout video, etc. As long as you stay active, you'll defeat the challenge."

Participants simply sign up, run, walk, jog, or be active on their own time at their own pace and keep track of each mile/minute they are active. Once participants are registered they will receive a form to keep track of all of their activities. The goal is to stack up 31 miles by May 29.

Each participant who completes 50K by Friday, May 29, will earn a Moose on the Loose medal. This challenge is open to all ages and all activity levels. For more information, email parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us or visit https://bemidjimn.recdesk.com.