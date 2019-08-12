BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area and Greater Bemidji have joined the "Step Up to SIT" program to help workers in need with childcare during the pandemic.

Recently launched by two sisters in Rochester, Minn., Step Up to SIT is a website that matches babysitters with parents in need of childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of Bemidji Area and Greater Bemidji have partnered with the program creators to bring this resource to the Bemidji Area.

“As we know the governor is closing schools for the rest of the year, but slowly opening business and such, so we assume there is a gap of care needed,” said Denae Alamano, executive director at the United Way of Bemidji Area. “Parents that have kids who would normally be in school, but are under the age of 12 and can't stay home alone, will likely need an alternative to be able to go back to work.”

The goal is to fill a gap for those who cannot access school care or other childcare options. Babysitters can volunteer their time or choose to charge for their services. Payment will be arranged independent of this site between families and babysitters.

“We hope it's a good gap filler for families, even for students who are maybe back in town or their summer job was to work at a resort or serve at a restaurant and now that might not be looking like an option.” Alamano continued.

In order to participate, interested babysitters or parents can sign up at www.stepuptosit.com/signup .

“This might be a nice filler for people to step up and help other families get back to work.” Alamano said.