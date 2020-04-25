During the onset of COVID-19, the March distribution of Ruby’s Pantry was canceled. This decision was made because the protection and safety of the attendees, volunteers and staff was of the upmost importance to the coordinators of the event, a release said.

The need for a program like Ruby’s Pantry, especially during this time of crisis, has not gone unnoticed. Due to this, the organizers of Ruby’s Pantry, the Sanford Center and the city of Bemidji have worked out a plan for a second distribution in the month of April.

Guests can start lining up for the event at 1 p.m. The parking lot volunteers and Bemidji Police Department will help direct and park attendees in the order they arrive at the the Sanford Center. The distribution will start at 3:30 p.m. and will continue until all of the shares are gone. There are several changes to this socially distant Ruby’s Pantry.

Here is a list of the changes and necessary rules for everyone’s safety:

Distribution will be held outside in the Sanford Center parking lot, with a drive thru system.

in the Sanford Center parking lot, with a drive thru system. Limit of one share per household and two shares per vehicle, with no exceptions in order to help as many households as possible.

Remain in vehicles. Guests are always to remain in their vehicles with no exceptions. Anyone who is ill or has a compromised immune system is advised to do not attend, and is instead asked to send a healthy neighbor, friend or relative in their place. If possible, do not bring children.

No bathrooms are available, no exceptions.

There is no registration necessary for this month’s distribution.

To limit volunteers exposure to germs, they will have a mask and gloves on and will greet attendees at their car window. Have a $20 cash donation ready and drop it in the bag the volunteer will hold out. Exact change is requested.

Attendees are asked to not bring their own totes or boxes. Everything will be packaged and ready to go.

Everyone is asked to be prepared by ensuring their trunk or cargo area is emptied and ready to fill.

Be patient. Since this process is all new, there may be a wait time. Organizers are doing the best they can and if everyone follows the above guidelines, things should flow quickly and smoothly.

Organizers have the right to refuse anyone who does not follow the above guidelines.

"Ruby’s Pantry and the Sanford Center would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience during this time," the release said. "This is a difficult time for so many and we are looking forward to blessing as many people as possible on April 29."