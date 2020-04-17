BEMIDJI -- With internal modeling showing a potential peak for coronavirus cases close to Labor Day, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota leadership is continuing its precautionary measures to prevent any spread at its facilities.

According to Joy Johnson, vice president of operations for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, visitor restrictions put in place weeks ago remain in place to protect patients and health care workers. These precautions in most cases bar visitors from entering the facility, except in certain circumstances.

One pre-determined individual is allowed for births, visits to the neonatal intensive care unit and to pediatric rooms. In the event of an end-of-life patient with COVID-19, a single pre-determined visitor would also be allowed per day. That individual would need to wear a mask and self-quarantine for 14 days following the visit.

For all other end-of-life care situations, visitors are being allowed at the discretion of the facility.

Patients going in for a medical appointment are not allowed to bring guests in most cases. However, children may have one parent or guardian go with them, while adults needing assistance can bring one guest.

Sanford Clinic Administration Vice President Colleen Swank stressed that those medical appointments, especially for those with ongoing illnesses, are still important. Swank said there may be those with an illness, such as diabetes, who may be avoiding care, which could make the situation worse.

Swank said on top of increasing health issues from the existing illness, an individual could be at greater risk of COVID-19.

In the area, the number of cases has remained relatively low compared to the rest of the state of Minnesota. In Beltrami County, there have been five positive cases, and all of them are now reported to be out of the isolation phase. However, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota President Susan Jarvis said the provider's model shows an increase in the coming months, with a peak near the end of summer.

According to Jarvis, the model is used more to determine the health care provider's own response to the pandemic, rather than be a tool to guide the public on when the COVID-19 virus will impact the community the most. Jarvis said the model can still change in the near future.

However, measures, such as dedicating the whole fourth floor of the hospital to coronavirus patients, have been put in place.

State numbers

While the Minnesota Department of Health only lists five cases for Beltrami County, another positive case was found in an inmate at the Beltrami County Jail within the past week. The individual is being quarantined. HIPAA laws do not allow any further information on the individual.

In surrounding counties, the number of cases are as follows:

Cass County with four.

Clearwater County with three.

Itasca County has two.

Koochiching County has one.

Marshall County has one.

Pennington County has one.

Roseau County is at one.

Across the state, there have been 47,697 tests with 2,576 positive cases. There have been 160 deaths from coronavirus, while 1,254 are no longer in isolation. The total number of people hospitalized is 629, and there are currently 237 hospitalized, with 117 in ICU rooms.