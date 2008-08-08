BEMIDJI -- An inmate in the Beltrami County Jail tested positive for the coronavirus within the last week.

A release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said the arrested individual was accepted into the jail following "strict" guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Corrections. The individual is being quarantined.

The local law enforcement officer who came in contact with the individual did have "high risk exposure" and is also being quarantined.

The inmate was interviewed by Minnesota Department of Health officials to ascertain who they may have come in contact with in the community prior to their arrest, the release said.

HIPAA laws do not allow further information to be released about the inmate or law enforcement officer, the release said.