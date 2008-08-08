BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area has awarded a total of $58,000 to ten organizations through the United Way Emergency Fund response to COVID-19.

The programs and projects selected represent a broad spectrum of community needs within the fund’s focus areas of food access, emergency needs, and care for the elderly and most vulnerable, a release said. Funding will be awarded on a weekly basis with immediate needs responded to within one week of applying.

LSS Meals on Wheels, Nameless Coalition for the Homeless, and Evergreen Youth and Family services received their full funding requests in the first round of allocations.

The most recent rounds of funds totaling $38,500 were received by the following local organizations:

Bemidji Community Food Shelf received their full funding request to support extra food, as their program has seen a 45% increase since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Northwoods Caregivers received their full funding request for clients basic needs items, travel to and from medical appointments, and access to technology for clients living in care homes that are currently on lockdown.

Adult Day Services full funding request was granted to replenish their food supply in order to continue meal options for their clients.

Shield 616 received their full funding request to provide front line officers for both the Beltrami County Sheriffs Department and the Bemidji Police Department with reusable masks, goggles, and hand sanitizer.

Northwest Indian Community Development Center will receive needed funding for baby supplies, emergency food packs, hygiene supplies, and other basic needs for their clients.

St. Vincent de Paul received funds for food vouchers for community members in need.

United Way’s Backpack Buddies weekend food pack program will also receive funding as it’s designated. The program was developed to help ensure children in the Bemidji area have access to nutritious, non-perishable and easy-to-prepare food at times when other resources are not available on the weekends and holiday breaks. Backpack Buddies usually serves 450 students, but because of the increased need, is now serving over 1,200 children in the area.

United Way of Bemidji Area will continue to fundraise and allocate Emergency Funds on a regular basis.

For more information about the Emergency Funds or for an application, call the United Way office at (218) 444- 8929 or visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.