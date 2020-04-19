EMMAVILLE -- A 31-year-old Bemidji man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital after suffering extensive injuries in an ATV accident on Sunday.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office received a report of an ATV accident, with injuries, on Hubbard County Road 4 just north of Emmaville at 2:24 p.m. on April 19, according to a press release.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and found the driver severely injured and laying in the ditch.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Taylor Sells of Bemidji. Sells was suffering from extensive facial injuries. Medical staff arrived and provided care to the driver, who was then airlifted from the crash scene to Fargo, the release said.

Sells was operating a 2018 Polaris ATV at high speeds in the ditch when he collided with a driveway approach and went airborne, the release said. His face then struck the machine and he was thrown from the ATV. He was not wearing a helmet.

The incident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.