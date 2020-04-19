Elvis Francois, the Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgery resident who’s gone viral numerous times for his covers of “Imagine” and “Lean on Me,” has released an EP of cover songs to raise money for the Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.

Fellow resident William Robinson, who has accompanied Francois on previous videos, joined the EP.

“The greatest gift you all have given Dr. Robinson and I was reminding us that though we are training to be surgeons music heals us in ways that medicine simply can not,” Francois wrote on Facebook. “And since you’ve given that gift to us ... we will give all proceeds to charity.”

Nashville-based music execs Jake Basden and Allison Jones helped facilitate the recording of the “Music is Medicine” EP — a four-song offering of “Imagine”and “Lean on Me,” plus Andra Day’s “Rise Up” and Mike Yung’s “Alright.”

The album was recorded within a day and released in a week, Francois said.

Francois has previously appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” CNN, “Good Morning America” and more.

The Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund supports nonprofits working with vulnerable populations, including social service organizations for low-income households, small businesses, immigrant/new American populations, older adults, people with disabilities, and more.

“Even if you hate the music ... just remember every download, every stream is donated to charity,” Francois wrote on Facebook.

The “Music is Medicine” EP is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and more.