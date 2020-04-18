BEMIDJI -- Based on guidance from public health officials and the Center for Disease Control, the City Council recently decided to close public playgrounds to help with physical distancing and limiting in-person social interactions.

All Bemidji city parks are still open to the public, however the playground portions are closed at this time to help reduce the transmission of the coronavirus being spread through people touching surfaces and congregating in groups.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson, the Council also received complaints regarding users of the skate park in City Park not observing social distancing and congregating in larger numbers, so they felt it was best to close off the skate park as well for the time being.

Currently, there is no set date as to when the playgrounds or skate park will be re-opened.