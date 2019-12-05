BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji’s Walk-in Clinic is temporarily adjusting its hours to better meet current availability of patients.

Beginning Monday, April 20, the Walk-in Clinic at 1611 Anne Street will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The clinic will adjust its hours of service as availability needs change, a release said.

All current services provided by the clinic will still be available during the new hours. While going through this change, Sanford appreciates community members’ patience and cooperation during this time.