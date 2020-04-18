BEMIDJI -- While most area school districts have successfully distributed electronic devices to families who need them for distance learning, those families may still find it difficult to secure internet access due to location, cost, or appointment installation availability.

Local internet providers have teamed up with school districts to offer some solutions -- including providing free hotspots for students in some outdoor public areas and offering some service discounts to families who are distance learning.

The state and federal governments are also offering funding toward internet and phone service for families who may be financially affected by coronavirus closures.

Hotspot locations

Local internet providers have partnered with schools to provide wireless internet hotspots in public parking lots of schools and community centers. While the buildings are not open, students could download their lessons or turn in assignments.

Currently, there are active student hotspots located at the Redby Community Center, Red Lake Elementary, Red Lake Secondary Complex, Bemidji Middle School, Solway Elementary, Gene Dillon Elementary, Bemidji High School, Ponemah School and the Little Rock Community Center.

Hotspots are in progress at Cass Lake-Bena Schools. All wifi access points are named ‘student.’

These services were provided by Paul Bunyan Communications and Arvig, according to a Facebook post from Red Lake Secondary Complex.

There is also public wifi in the parking lot of the Paul Bunyan Mall.

Special rates and offers for families

Midco is offering free internet access to families with students engaged in distance learning through the end of the school year through their education credit, which gives students access to the Midco Internet Basics package for free through June 15.

“For a limited time,” their website stated, “Midco is offering an Education Assistance Credit for students engaged in remote learning while schools and institutions are temporarily closed.”

At least one student with remote learning needs must reside in the home, and you must live in a Midco-serviceable area. To find out if you qualify and to complete an application, call (833) 338-4638 and reference the promo code: MIBEDU20.

Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Supervisor Brian Bissonette said that while Paul Bunyan is not currently offering an across the board free internet program for students like some internet service providers, the company is working directly with school districts to ensure student needs can be met.

“It’s difficult for us to be able to do something like that when we serve such a large territory,” Bissonette said. “We definitely have witnessed an increase in home internet usage, there’s no doubt about that. It’s built for this so we are certainly able to handle the additional traffic. Obviously in a time like this, it’s even more critical.”

Midco, Century Link and Paul Bunyan Communications have all stated on their websites that for the time being, service will not be shut off for those who cannot pay due to economic hardship caused by COVID-19, and late fees incurred by residential or small business customers will be waived.

This will continue through May 15 as a part of the Keep Americans Connected initiative led by the Federal Communications Commission.

State and federal offers

Several programs offer Minnesota residents with low income -- including those recently impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic -- monthly discounts on landline telephone, wireless or internet services.

For those who may not have qualifying students but are still facing challenges affording internet access, the federal Lifeline program may be an option. The program is intended to put home phone and internet service within reach of qualifying families.

Eligible Lifeline subscribers may receive a monthly discount of up to $9.25 for landline telephone, wireless or internet service. An additional benefit of $25, or up to $34.25, is available for residents living on tribal lands. In addition, a program called “Link Up,” also available to residents living on tribal lands, provides a discount of up to $100 for first-time connection charges.

Minnesota offers a Telephone Assistance Plan that provides eligible low-income residents who have landline telephone service a $7 monthly credit on their phone bill. With the $9.25 Lifeline credit, many customers could receive a credit of $16.25 per month.

Eligibility requirements include having service in your name and proof that you or a member of your household meet the income guidelines or participate in one or more qualifying assistance programs.

Contact the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Consumer Affairs Office at (651) 296-0406 or consumer.puc@state.mn.us for help in accessing both Lifeline and TAP.