BISMARCK, N.D. -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. announced earlier this week that it is donating $500,000 to a variety of organizations to support coronavirus relief efforts, including $26,500 to charities in Minnesota.

Two Bemidji organizations receiving funds are the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and the United Way of Bemidji Area Backpack Buddies program.

“We know it will take some time for our country to recover from this adversity, and we want to do our part to help,” MDU Resources President and CEO David Goodin said in a release.

In addition to the donation, the MDU Resources Foundation is accelerating 2020 grant payments that were previously identified for organizations such as food banks, shelters and elderly support.

“Our employees are proud of the essential services they provide and of our company’s support of our communities and the people who live in them,” Goodin said.