BEMIDJ -- Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation has provided over $85,000 in funding to 33 Minnesota emergency shelters, outreach programs, and meal service providers in response to the COVID-19 virus, including Peoples Church ELCA of Bemidji.

With COVID-19 cases increasing in Minnesota, Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless is especially concerned with the vulnerability of those experiencing homelessness who sleep together in close quarters in shelters, have limited ability to wash their hands and already struggle with underlying health conditions, making the virus much more harmful if contracted, they said in a release. Also, food shelves are quickly exhausting resources as food shelf visits continue to rise while children are out of school and people are unable to work.

In an effort to ensure that homeless service providers and food shelves are able to plan, prepare, and respond to COVID-19, Open Your Heart to the Hunger and Homeless has provided emergency funding toward plans to protect the homeless and give them a place to recover in isolation, deployed street teams to work with those living in encampments, purchasing additional unplanned foods and supplies for individuals and families facing food insecurity and other needs as expressed by front-line service agencies, the release said.

Peoples Church ELCA is one of the grant recipients, receiving $3,000 to support increased food and supply needs for people who are homeless and/or hungry in Bemidji. With funding from Open Your Heart, Peoples Church ELCA will purchase a freezer for increased food storage, sanitizing supplies, and additional food, the release said.

“Unfortunately, hunger and homelessness in Minnesota is only exasperated by COVID-19. Individuals and families who were already experiencing unimaginable hardships are now faced with less resources than ever before," said Jessica Mathias, Open Your Heart executive director. "Minnesota emergency shelter and food shelf employees and volunteers are working tirelessly and at the risk of their own health, to ensure that our most vulnerable populations are not forgotten."

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless is a small foundation and they were unable to fund all of the many worthy requests we received, the release said.

"We hope that with our COVID-19 Response Funding, we can help mitigate the financial burden for at least some of our front-line service providers during these difficult and uncertain times,” Mathias said.

Visit www.oyh.org/oyh-covid-19-response-fund for a full list of Minnesota funded agencies.