10 years ago

April 18, 2010 -- So far unsuccessful in gaining money for a $3.98 million jail efficiency project, Beltrami County won a grant that will allow $200,000 of energy work. That would upgrade the 25-year-old jail in a number of areas, including electronics and mechanical systems. The County board has been trying to get funding for the larger project, but has been unsuccessful.

25 years ago

April 18, 1995 -- A Mesaba passenger plane enroute from Minneapolis to Thief River Falls made an emergency landing at the Bemidji/Beltrami County Airport. A smoke smell was reported in the aircraft's cockpit according to a Bemidji Fire Department spokesman. Crews responded to the call but no fire was found and there were no injuries.

50 years ago

April 18, 1970 -- Andrew Allen and H. Stuart Johnson of the Bemidji Public School faculty have been invited by the Minnesota Teachers of Mathematics to appear before their spring convention in the Twin Cities and make a presentation of an innovative class in consumer’s mathematics now being taught in the Senior High School.

100 years ago

April 18, 1920 -- Representative Steenerson and Harold Knutson appeared before the House Flood Control committee on the final bill hearing for improving Red Lake and the Red Lake River for navigation, drainage and flood control purposes. The bill authorizes the construction of control works and authorizes deepening and straightening of the Red Lake River and tributaries.