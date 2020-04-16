BEMIDJI -- Hearts and positive messages have been popping up on windows around Bemidji as members of the community take part in the "World of Hearts" movement that's sweeping the globe.

The purpose is to spread hope and support in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as people are practicing social distancing worldwide.

It all began after a Facebook group called “World of Hearts” was launched on March 20, which now includes more than a half-million members.

If you have hearts up at your home or business and would like to submit a photo for an online gallery, email photos to news@bemidjipioneer.com.