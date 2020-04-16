BEMIDJI -- Hearts and positive messages have been popping up on windows around Bemidji as members of the community take part in the "World of Hearts" movement that's sweeping the globe.
The purpose is to spread hope and support in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as people are practicing social distancing worldwide.
It all began after a Facebook group called “World of Hearts” was launched on March 20, which now includes more than a half-million members.
If you have hearts up at your home or business and would like to submit a photo for an online gallery, email photos to news@bemidjipioneer.com.
A front door to a home along Minnesota Avenue Northwest is decorated with hearts. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Orange hearts line the windows of Watermark Art Center along Bemidji Avenue. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
The windows of Bemidji Woolen Mills were intricately painted by Sherry Sherman with hearts and “thank you” messages to essential workers. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The hearts in the front windows at Security Bank were made and signed by employees and their families, some also added encouraging messages for the community. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Windows and doors of Raphael's Bakery and Cafe decorated with paper hearts and donuts. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A sign hangs along the Paul Bunyan State Trail bridge that reads “#worldofhearts you can’t quarantine kindness.” (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
A front door to a home along Beltrami Avenue Northwest is decorated with hearts. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Downtown Laundry used hearts to make other creative designs on their windows along Fourth Street Northwest. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
Minnesota Nice Cafe added the message “keep your hopes up” to their window display. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)