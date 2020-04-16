BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual tree distribution on April 30 and May 1.

"We will be adhering to safe social distancing guidelines by providing a drive-through service to distribute trees and plants, and customers are asked not to leave their vehicles," organizers said in a release. "Because of this, we are not planning on doing any additional tree sales on-site."

There are a number of species still available, anyone who would like to purchase trees or tree accessories can contact the SWCD office at (218) 333- 4158.