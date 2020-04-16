BEMIDJI -- Paul Bunyan Communications has announced the cancellation of their annual Cooperative Celebration that would have been held on Wednesday, May 20.

“While it is unfortunate to cancel our community celebration, like so many others we recognize the importance of putting the health and safety of our friends, neighbors, cooperative members, and employees first," Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and general manager, said in a release. "At the same time, we see unprecedented demands right now on the critically important work of area food shelves."

The cooperative will make a contribution of $100,000 to area food shelves, including:

Bemidji Community Food Shelf

The Food Shelf of Second Harvest in Grand Rapids

Red Lake Nation

Deer River Area Food Shelf

Cass Lake Food Shelf

Hubbard County Food Shelf-Park Rapids

Trinity Lutheran Food Shelf of Laporte

Northome Area Food Shelf

Walker Food Shelf

Falls Hunger Coalition of International Falls

Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Nashwauk

Northern Itasca Food Shelf of Bigfork

Board President Randy Frisk added that though they are disappointed to have to cancel the event, the Board of Directors and employees of Paul Bunyan Communications hope the contributions help those that need it most.

“We’re very proud of the Cooperative Celebration and grateful to everyone that helps us put on or attends the event. It started as our 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2002, so this would have been the 19th annual event. We look forward to when we can get together again,” Marketing Supervisor Brian Bissonette said in the release.