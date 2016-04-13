BEMIDJI -- With children being home full-time and parents trying to keep up with their new reality, the Bemidji Boys and Girls Club are ready to step in and help.

Resource Development Director Emily Fairchild and the rest of the Boys and Girls Club staff are working hard to make sure resources are still available for children around the community.

“We have a variety of things that our staff is working on, one of which is our cyber clubhouse that is on our website, where each day they upload PDFs for three different age groups,” Fairchild said. “They get greetings from the staff and different challenges on social media like Instagram and Facebook.”

Even with social distancing practices in place, the staff are still able to stay connected with the children they are used to seeing on a regular basis.

“We have a Zoom room, where for an hour the kids can check in and chat with the staff and ask questions about homework,” Fairchild continued. “The staff are working on challenges that are academic based, some arts and crafts and fitness -- things for the kids that we would usually be doing at the club with them.”

The club has been sending out postcards out to children, there is room on the front for them to write a note to staff and they can complete an attached coloring page and send it back in.

“I normally don't get to work one-on-one with the kids," Fairchild said, "but I do get to check the mail and it is a joy in these times to see all of these wonderful postcards coming in from the kiddos."

Some new videos that will be going out for the children soon will discuss things like making healthy lifestyle choices and others will be welcoming new children to the clubhouse.

“Unfortunately, there is also a video coming up with myself included with the rest of the staff doing some dancing that we have been working hard on,” Fairchild said with a laugh.

The staff is also working on outdoor activities that children can do while still maintaining social distancing practices.

“We have had many phone calls from families telling us that they are feeling overwhelmed with having everyone home,” Fairchild said. “But they are very grateful and have expressed a lot of appreciation that we are offering these resources.”

Even with the variety of fun options available, the staff and children know still not the same.

“The kids miss the club and I know that our staff really miss our kids a lot,” Fairchild said. “We are thinking a lot about the kids that are all cooped up with their siblings and those who may be an only child and now have no other kids to connect with.”

Every spring the Boys and Girls Club holds club week, celebrating different pillars in their program, such as academic success, healthy lifestyles, good character and citizenship, and at the end of the event there would typically be a large celebration and the children would do a talent show. The event would have been held this week, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We are doing our best to be able to celebrate as much as we can this week online,” Fairchild said.

She explained that there would also have been a large fundraiser held, which they are unable to do in the same way they usually would. But they do have a donor matching all donations right now.

“So, if you were to start a new monthly donation or increase the donation that you already do, that will be matched,” Fairchild said.

In the midst of everything, Fairchild feels the Boys and Girls Club is doing their best to be able to stay connected with the community.

“We are here for the kids and we hope that we see more of them soon on Zoom, because we are ready to connect and interact with them,” Fairchild said. “We miss them, as much as they miss us, maybe a little bit more.”