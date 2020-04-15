10 years ago

April 15, 2010 -- This year’s election will do more to shape Minnesota’s future than in several previous election cycles, says Minnesota Secretary of State Mark Ritchie. He visited the Bemidji State University campus on a statewide tour of campuses urging students to register and to vote. “This year is special, with the fact that it’s just going to be about Minnesota,” Ritchie said.

25 years ago

April 15, 1995 -- Orion the mighty hunter, Pegasus the winged horse and Taurus the bull made an appearance at the Headwaters Science Center. The star constellations awed youngsters attending a presentation inside the center's Starlab Planetarium. "It's an excellent learning tool that stimulates curiosity about the sky," said Chuck Deeter, the center's exhibits director.

50 years ago

April 15, 1970 -- The Bemidji State College student body will decide if military recruiters will be permitted in the campus union, according to Tony Courier of Aitkin, president of the Beaver Union Board. Courier said the Union Board is calling for the major referendum to determine whether armed forces recruiting will be allowed in the student-owned facility.

100 years ago

April 15, 1920 -- One hundred couples attended the informal dancing party given at the Armory by the entertainment committee of the Ralph Gracie Post of the American Legion and all report a most enjoyable evening. Music was furnished by the Syncopators five-piece orchestra. The local Legion post expressed its appreciation of the support it received from the public.